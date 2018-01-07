Austinites give curling a try

The Lone Star Curling Club offers classes in Austin. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
The Lone Star Curling Club offers classes in Austin. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While it’s warming up outside, things were chilly inside as a local curling club took to the ice in north Austin Sunday.

Pat Popovich of the Lone Star Curling Club offered encouragement as she helped participants through the sport.

“So here comes the rock. He doesn’t want them to sweep because it’s going in a good speed,” she said. “May hit the red rock in front and push it in. OK, now … let it die, let it die, let it die, let it die. Oh, wow, they did it! They did it!”

During the month of January, the Lone Star Curling Club is holding mini sessions on Sundays at Chaparral Ice.

Starting in February – they’ll be offering “Learn to Curl” classes, which will coincide perfectly with the Olympics.

