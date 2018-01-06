Police ask for help finding missing elderly woman; may have been driving from Mason to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing elderly woman who was last seen Saturday morning.

Police said Girlean Pennick, 81, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. driving from Mason to Austin where she lives. Mason is between Austin and San Angelo. She was last seen in the 400 block of Fort McKavitt Street in Mason.

Police said she is black with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs about 208 pounds.

Police said that Pennick may have driven toward Laredo instead of Austin, and detectives are concerned for her because of possible medical conditions.

They said she may be driving a green 2012 Kia Soul, which is a four-door hatchback, with Texas license plates CXC9466.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.