Officer-involved shooting reported in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at Red Rock Drive and Apache Trail around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

An official with Round Rock police said a man was breaking into cars when a Round Rock police officer confronted him. Police said the suspect pulled a gun and fired at officers who were trying to wrestle the gun away from him. Officers fired back striking the suspect.

None of the officers were shot but they did suffer minor injuries. The suspect, however, is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

As is standard protocol, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigating is ongoing.

