Man shot in head during fight in northeast Austin apartment parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a shooting in an apartment parking lot in northeast Austin that sent one man to the hospital Saturday evening.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. at the Canyon Trails Apartments on Grand Canyon Drive west of Cameron Road and north of US 290.

Police said they responded to a call of people shooting at each other in the parking lot after a fight.

At least three people were injured, but only one was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the injuries to the man in his 40s were not expected to be life threatening.

Police said three people have been detained, including the man at the hospital.