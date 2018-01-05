WATCH: Pig leads Columbus police on chilly chase

A pig led Columbus police on a chase Jan. 4, 2017 (WCMH Photo)
COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police on the west side of Columbus were squealing with excitement after catching a loose pig Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road. Neighbors called police after finding the pig out in the cold in an apartment complex porking lot.

With the help of a bag of Rice Krispies, officers and humane agents were able to surround the animal, but a ham-fisted attempt at capturing the pig led to its escape. Officers were able to corner the pig again a short distance away.

The pig was loaded into the back of a police wagon so that it could get warm before humane agents took it away.

Asked what the pig was charged with, officers responded, ‘hamicide.’

