Two people killed in fiery crash on I35

KXAN News Staff Published:
(Photo from TxDOT camera)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people killed on I-35 after a car and semi truck crash early Friday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS tweets there could be another victim.

The crash happened near Reinli Street, near Capital Plaza.

No word yet what happened, or how long the area is going to be closed for drivers. Austin Police are investigating and plan to provide a briefing soon.

Austin-Travis County EMS sent a tweet shortly after midnight about a car on fire with a person believed to be trapped inside. In another tweet, five minutes later, EMS reported attempts to get to two people inside the car. Then around 12:30 Friday morning EMS sent another tweet about the potential of a third victim.

Watch KXAN News Today for updates starting at 4:30am.

