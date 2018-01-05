Man dies after crash on US 183 near FM 973

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Troopers are investigating a traffic fatality south of Austin Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:17 a.m. on US Highway 183 near Farm to Market Road 973. Austin-Travis County EMS says it took a man from the scene to the hospital, where he later died. It’s not clear at this time if anyone else was injured. We also do not know how many vehicles were involved.

This is the third fatal incident on or near highways in Central Texas in two days. Two people died Friday morning when a semi truck hit their SUV on I-35 and their car burst into flames. One person died on the I-35 frontage road in Kyle following a crash.