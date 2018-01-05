Tanker truck rolls over on Highway 29 east of Bertram

A tanker truck rolled over on Highway 29 east of Bertram on Jan. 5, 2018 (Bertram Volunteer Fire Department Photo)
BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — State Highway 29 near the Williamson County and Burnet County line is shut down Friday morning after a semi rolled over.

The area is about one mile east of Flying B Ranch Road, which is east of Bertram. A Department of Public Safety Trooper was called out around 4:46 a.m. and Burnet County Dispatch says it received the initial call around 3:53 a.m. It could not confirm if anyone was injured.

The Bertram Volunteer Fire Department posted a picture to Facebook showing a rolled over tanker truck. It told people to avoid the area.

