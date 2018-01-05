Suspect in south Austin murder still not charged after 10 months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly three years have gone by since 20-year-old Lewis Lane was shot and killed in south Austin in April of 2015, and no one has been charged in his death.

Austin police named Jamal Boyd, who is already serving time for a previous crime, as the suspect in March. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office, however, saying it’s still determining whether there’s enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Lane’s parents say they’ve gone too long without any closure and don’t understand why prosecutors are saying there isn’t enough evidence.

“The word we got from the Austin Police Department was that there was more than enough evidence to pursue a criminal conviction in this case,” said Jason Session, Lane’s dad.

‘It’s just another young guy, another young black guy.’

Session and his wife, Chantel, say investigators have told them video and cellphone tracking evidence have been presented to prosecutors.

“That’s not enough?” Lane’s mother asks.

The Sessions say they’ve been told prosecutors don’t want to move forward because one of the witnesses to the shooting has a criminal background and may not be trustworthy.

“There’s multiple witnesses here, in this case, so just to say, one witness, we don’t trust, what about the other ones?” Jason Session asked.

Lane’s parents say waiting for justice has been very taxing on not only them but his fiancee and young daughter.

“It’s like they don’t care,” Jason Session said. “It’s just another young guy, another young black guy out there who’s gotten killed from whatever. But the thing about it is, his life mattered to us, and there are people out here that love him.”

The District Attorney’s Office won’t say what other evidence may be needed to move forward in filing charges in Lane’s murder. However, the office says it is not closing the case yet.

