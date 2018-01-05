State rep: DPS’ decision to cut retire/rehire program targets ‘old’ troopers

Related Coverage DPS to cut retire/rehire program which will eliminate 117 troopers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state lawmaker says the Texas Department of Public Safety’s decision to cut the agency’s retire/rehire program as a cost-saving measure is a “guise” and targets “old” troopers.

In a letter addressed to DPS Director Steven McCraw on Jan. 4, State Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, wrote “The decision to cut these troopers was based on time served, not on the ability to perform job duties.” Nevárez goes on to say the agency is trying to balance its budget by putting it on the “backs of the most senior officers.”

In December, the Public Safety Commission approved DPS’ proposal to cut 117 DPS commissioned officers currently employed under the retire/rehire program by May 31, 2018. The agency says an additional 60 commissioned positions will be eliminated through attrition.

During this year’s legislative session, the agency was told to cut $50 million from its balance sheet.

DPS says the 117 employees are currently drawing a retirement annuity in addition to a monthly salary. Retirees will be assisted in the transition by the department’s Human Resources Bureau.

While McCraw says this is one of the best ways to reduce cost, Nevárez believes there are other ways to trim the department’s budget, however, his letter does not list any alternatives.

In closing, Nevárez writes he would like to set up a meeting with McCraw to discuss the other options available and come to a resolution prior to any Sunset meetings. Nevárez’s office says McCraw responded that he got the letter but has not proposed a meeting date yet. Nevárez also asked for the DPS retire/rehire program cuts issue be added to the interim hearing at the Homeland Security and Public Safety hearing scheduled for Feb. 1 in Tyler.

Other ways DPS has tried to trim its budget this past year:

In June, DPS decided to cut business hours at 11 driver’s license offices across the state due to budget cuts. However, when customers complained and lawmakers got involved, the agency backpedaled on the cuts, stating, “The decision to resume extended hours came after discussion with state leaders and state legislators. The Driver License Division will explore other options and efficiencies in order to keep the extended-hour schedule in place.”

The following month, the agency told law enforcement agencies across the state its crime lab will start charging for various testing services. In a letter to local law enforcement agencies, said the agency’s goal is to “develop a model that will minimize the cost for forensic analysis while generating enough revenue to fund the continued operation of the laboratory system as directed.”