Round Rock man’s New Year’s Eve death deemed a homicide

Related Coverage Round Rock police investigating suspicious death on New Year’s Eve

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man’s death on New Year’s Eve is now being investigated as a homicide case, says the Round Rock Police Department.

Joshua Armstrong, 37, was found dead inside his home in the 1100 block of Preserve Place Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. At the time, Armstrong’s family member called 911 stating they found him dead and that it was a possible suicide.

On New Year’s Day, police indicated Armstrong’s death appeared to be suspicious and on Friday confirmed it was a homicide. Police say they are still investigating and trying to establish a suspect.

Neighbors told KXAN they heard a woman screaming and running out of the house the night of Armstrong’s death. The woman was screaming, “My brother, my brother.” The neighbors we spoke with said they did not hear any gunshots or any other indications of an act of violence at the house.

Round Rock ended the last day of 2017 with two homicides. On the same day, police discovered the body of Tonya Bates inside her home on Leslie Court. Police say the two cases are not connected.