Round Rock man’s New Year’s Eve death deemed a homicide

By Published:
Josh Armstrong is pictured here with his dog in this photograph posted to his Facebook page Nov. 27, 2014. (Source: Facebook)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man’s death on New Year’s Eve is now being investigated as a homicide case, says the Round Rock Police Department.

Joshua Armstrong, 37, was found dead inside his home in the 1100 block of Preserve Place Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. At the time, Armstrong’s family member called 911 stating they found him dead and that it was a possible suicide.

On New Year’s Day, police indicated Armstrong’s death appeared to be suspicious and on Friday confirmed it was a homicide. Police say they are still investigating and trying to establish a suspect.

Neighbors told KXAN they heard a woman screaming and running out of the house the night of Armstrong’s death. The woman was screaming, “My brother, my brother.” The neighbors we spoke with said they did not hear any gunshots or any other indications of an act of violence at the house.

Round Rock ended the last day of 2017 with two homicides. On the same day, police discovered the body of Tonya Bates inside her home on Leslie Court. Police say the two cases are not connected.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s