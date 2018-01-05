Intersection of N. Lamar Blvd. at 38th Street closed to traffic this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Underground water line work will have the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West 38th Street closed this weekend.

Austin Water says the closure is needed to repair an aging 42-inch water valve in the 48-inch lane that runs below the street. The intersection will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 7.

Westbound traffic on West 38th Street will be detoured to Medical Parkway. People who need access to businesses and homes will still be able to get in.

Water service will not be interrupted during the repair.