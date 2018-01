Related Coverage IBC Bank in west Austin robbed at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in two weeks, the IBC Bank located at 10405 Ranch to Market 2222 in west Austin was robbed.

Austin police say the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. but no other details regarding it have been released. People are being asked to stay away from the bank at this time.

On Dec. 22, a man came into the bank, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the teller. In that case, police say the suspect took off in a gray Chevy Silverado.