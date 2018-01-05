Houston Rodeo announces 2018 entertainment line-up

Related Coverage One-on-one with country music legend Garth Brooks

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Garth Brooks is kicking off and closing the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year.

The roster of performers run the gamut from country stars such as Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan to one of the hottest Latin pop stars, J Balvin. Tickets, which start at $18, go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

Several of the performers are veterans of RODEOHOUSTON while a couple are first-time performers to the stage.

“In addition to a fantastic entertainment lineup, RODEOHOUSTON 2018 will feature a brand new, star-shaped stage with top-of-the-line technology that will greatly enhance the presentation and place fans closer to the entertainers inside NRG Stadium,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO.

The rodeo runs from Feb. 27 through March 18.

Full Line-Up

Tuesday, Feb. 27 Garth Brooks

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by BHP Little Big Town

Thursday, March 1 Blake Shelton

Friday, March 2 – Black Heritage Day, sponsored by Kroger Leon Bridges

Saturday, March 3 Kelsea Ballerini

Sunday, March 4 Alessia Cara

Monday, March 5 – First Responders Day, presented by BP Rascal Flatts

Tuesday, March 6 Jason Aldean

Wednesday, March 7 Thomas Rhett

Thursday, March 8 Luke Bryan

Friday, March 9 Chris Young

Saturday, March 10 Cody Johnson

Sunday, March 11 – Go Tejano Day Calibre 50

Monday, March 12 Zac Brown Band

Tuesday, March 13 J Balvin

Wednesday, March 14 OneRepublic

Thursday, March 15 Keith Urban

Friday, March 16 Chris Stapleton

Saturday, March 17 – RodeoHouston Super Series Championship Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 18 – RodeoHouston Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal Garth Brooks