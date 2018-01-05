Houston Rodeo announces 2018 entertainment line-up

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Garth Brooks is kicking off and closing the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year.
The roster of performers run the gamut from country stars such as Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan to one of the hottest Latin pop stars, J Balvin. Tickets, which start at $18, go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
Several of the performers are veterans of RODEOHOUSTON while a couple are first-time performers to the stage.
“In addition to a fantastic entertainment lineup, RODEOHOUSTON 2018 will feature a brand new, star-shaped stage with top-of-the-line technology that will greatly enhance the presentation and place fans closer to the entertainers inside NRG Stadium,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO.
The rodeo runs from Feb. 27 through March 18.
Full Line-Up
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 Garth Brooks
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by BHP Little Big Town
- Thursday, March 1 Blake Shelton
- Friday, March 2 – Black Heritage Day, sponsored by Kroger Leon Bridges
- Saturday, March 3 Kelsea Ballerini
- Sunday, March 4 Alessia Cara
- Monday, March 5 – First Responders Day, presented by BP Rascal Flatts
- Tuesday, March 6 Jason Aldean
- Wednesday, March 7 Thomas Rhett
- Thursday, March 8 Luke Bryan
- Friday, March 9 Chris Young
- Saturday, March 10 Cody Johnson
- Sunday, March 11 – Go Tejano Day Calibre 50
- Monday, March 12 Zac Brown Band
- Tuesday, March 13 J Balvin
- Wednesday, March 14 OneRepublic
- Thursday, March 15 Keith Urban
- Friday, March 16 Chris Stapleton
- Saturday, March 17 – RodeoHouston Super Series Championship Brad Paisley
- Sunday, March 18 – RodeoHouston Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal Garth Brooks