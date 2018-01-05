Family says 9-year sentence for deadly wrong-way DWI isn’t harsh enough

Clayton Keller and his wife, Sarah, and son Anthony. (Courtsey: Keller Family)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than two years after a wrong-way crash that killed a 26-year-old San Antonio man, the woman charged in connection with his death, along with the death of her passenger, has accepted a plea agreement of nine years in prison.

As part of the plea deal, Michelle Orduna, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of intoxication manslaughter—even though she was originally charged with two counts—and will officially be sentenced on Feb. 9 in Travis County. She could be eligible for parole in four-and-a-half years.

Megan Mendez
On Aug. 19, 2015, around 2:30 a.m., Austin police say Orduna was driving when she got onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 from Manor Road while going northbound and crashed head-on into a Toyota Scion being driven by Clayton Keller, 26. Keller died at the scene.

Orduna and her passenger, 23-year-old Megan Mendez of New Braunfels, were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Mendez died the following day.

Orduna’s blood alcohol concentration revealed she had the equivalent of a .17 percent BAC at the time of the crash. Due to the extent of Orduna’s injuries, she was booked and charged by proxy while at the hospital on Aug. 23. Records show Orduna was released on bond Aug. 28. It’s unclear whether she spent any time booked at the Travis County Jail.

Keller’s family say they’re disappointed to find out that prosecutors agreed to a plea deal and decided against a jury trial. The family tells KXAN they were hoping for a harsher sentence.

