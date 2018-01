AUSTIN (KXAN) — A police chase ends at the University of Texas late Thursday night.

Austin Police arrested a man they say led them on a short chase from North Lamar and North Loop Boulevard area to Dean Keeton Street.

Police say the driver was spotted driving recklessly and that’s when the chase started. It ended minutes later before midnight.

No reports of people getting hurt during the chase. No word yet how fast the driver was going or the charges he could face.