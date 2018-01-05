Car crashes into front of south Austin convenience store

A car crashed into the Shell gas station at 800 E. William Cannon Dr. on Jan. 5, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car barreled into the front of a south Austin gas station, Friday night, crashing about halfway into the store.

Austin police were called to the Shell station at 800 E. William Cannon Dr., just west of Interstate 35, at 8:45 p.m. Photos posted by the Austin Fire Department showed the damage inside the store. The car appears to have crashed into the back of a refrigerator unit.

No one was injured in the crash and a tow truck is on the way to remove the car.

Officers could not say why the driver crashed into the store.

