AFD starts new ‘Furry Friday’ tradition to help adopt out pets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is doing more than just posting photos of its firefighters posing with pets — they’re cuddling for a cause. AFD announced it’s starting a new tradition called “Furry Friday” to help find homes for Austin’s adoptable animals.

Lieutenant Matt Heck grinned for the camera while holding 8-month-old Harry in the department’s first post of the year.

“Harry was left outside the shelter’s door back in September with a note from his family saying they had been impacted by Hurricane Harvey and could no longer care for him, and asked AHS to find him a good home,” AFD wrote.

Starting Jan. 5, each Friday in 2018 will feature a member of the department and an Austin Humane Society animal looking for a home. The idea arose from the popularity of a “Crew and Companions” calendar featuring similar photos that AFD sold last year.

“Fortunately, by the time the calendar was published, all of the four-legged friends in our calendar had already been adopted. So this year, we decided to take the concept that originated with the calendar a step further,” AFD wrote in a Facebook post. All the animals it will feature will be long-term AHS residents who are currently up for adoption.

AFD added that Harry the cat is “affectionate, loves to cuddle, and is very playful.” He also does well with other cats and kids, is litter trained, current on vaccinations, is microchipped and is neutered. The adoption fee for him is $100, and those interested in taking him home can call AHS at 512-646-7387 or visit its website.