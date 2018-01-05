AFD starts new ‘Furry Friday’ tradition to help adopt out pets

By Published:
AFD Lieut. Matt Heck poses with Harry in the department's first "Furry Friday" post of the year on Jan. 5, 2018 (Courtesy Chris Wilkinson/AFD)
AFD Lieut. Matt Heck poses with Harry in the department's first "Furry Friday" post of the year on Jan. 5, 2018 (Courtesy Chris Wilkinson/AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is doing more than just posting photos of its firefighters posing with pets — they’re cuddling for a cause. AFD announced it’s starting a new tradition called “Furry Friday” to help find homes for Austin’s adoptable animals.

Lieutenant Matt Heck grinned for the camera while holding 8-month-old Harry in the department’s first post of the year.

“Harry was left outside the shelter’s door back in September with a note from his family saying they had been impacted by Hurricane Harvey and could no longer care for him, and asked AHS to find him a good home,” AFD wrote.

Starting Jan. 5, each Friday in 2018 will feature a member of the department and an Austin Humane Society animal looking for a home. The idea arose from the popularity of a “Crew and Companions” calendar featuring similar photos that AFD sold last year.

“Fortunately, by the time the calendar was published, all of the four-legged friends in our calendar had already been adopted. So this year, we decided to take the concept that originated with the calendar a step further,” AFD wrote in a Facebook post. All the animals it will feature will be long-term AHS residents who are currently up for adoption.

AFD added that Harry the cat is “affectionate, loves to cuddle, and is very playful.” He also does well with other cats and kids, is litter trained, current on vaccinations, is microchipped and is neutered. The adoption fee for him is $100, and those interested in taking him home can call AHS at 512-646-7387 or visit its website.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s