Abilene Walmart employee accused of stealing thousands of fake online orders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former Abilene Walmart employee accused of stealing thousands of merchandise by filling fake online orders has been arrested.

Juan DeSantos was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home in Abilene Friday morning and charged with theft.

During a press conference, Police Chief Stan Standridge says DeSantos, who was employed at both Abilene Walmarts as an online shopping associate, took around $5,000 worth of merchandise from the stores by creating fake online orders, filling them, and taking them to his car. He is accused of stealing iPads and other expensive items.

More than $2,000 worth of property was recovered from DeSantos’ home, police say.

DeSantos has yet to be booked into the Taylor County Jail.

