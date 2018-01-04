Woman in her 60s killed in rollover crash on RM 2244

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman in her 60s was killed in a rollover crash on Bee Caves Road/Ranch to Market 2244 near Patterson Road Thursday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the 9900 block of RM 2244 at 5 p.m. A man in his 20s was also taken from the crash scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect closures and watch out for Department of Public Safety and Travis County Sheriff’s Office investigators working in the area.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available.