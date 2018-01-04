WATCH: How the cold weather is affecting a Texas Longhorn in the Panhandle

A Texas Longhorn takes a drink out of an icy water tank near Amarillo (Texas Parks & Wildlife Photo)
PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK (KXAN) — Texas’ cold snap caused people to bundle up against freezing temperatures, but it also affected some creatures spending time outside.

Texas Parks and Wildlife took a video of T-Bone, a Texas Longhorn, trying to get a drink from a partially-frozen water tank at the Palo Duro Canyon State Park near Amarillo. T-Bone takes a giant sluuuuuurp through the ice.

Rangers in the park kept busy breaking up ice that formed in that tank and others meant for the animals, but they won’t have to worry for much longer. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 50s in the coming days.

