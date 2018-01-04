Train and car collide in Caldwell County, killing man in car

By Published:
A driver was killed in a collision with a Union Pacific train in Dale near Farm to Market 1854 and Easy Street on Jan. 4, 2018 (Caldwell County OEM Photo)
CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A train and a car collided in Dale, Thursday afternoon, killed the man driving the car.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said the collision happened near Farm to Market 1854 and Easy Street, about 25 miles southeast of Austin.

A southbound Union Pacific train hit the car around 2 p.m. as the car attempted to cross the tracks in front of the train, a Union Pacific spokesperson said.

The driver was by himself in the vehicle. The train crew was not injured, but was relieved by a new crew before the train left around 6:15 p.m.

