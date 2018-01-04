Toll prices a guessing game for drivers merging from Far West Blvd. on-ramp

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A key part of using the MoPac express lane at your discretion depends on how much you feel like dishing out to cruise in the fast lane.

Marilyn Miks merges into the southbound express lane south of the Far West Boulevard bridge to head home after her work day. She says the toll price is a guessing game. The answer arrives in her bill each month.

“I take Far West and merge onto MoPac right there and if you get over really quickly to the left you can get onto the express way.”

She says using the express lane saves her up to 30 minutes, which is great for getting home or to appointments, but not so great on her bill.

“According to the communication on the toll road website and other communications I’ve seen there’s supposed to be a sign posted at each entrance so people can make an informed decision on whether they want to get on or not,” says Miks. “At the entrance there’s no visible sign, I’ve looked for it. I don’t see one.”

There is a toll pricing sign, except it’s just north of where Miks jumps on Mopac making it impossible for her and other drivers to see.

Deputy Executive Director Jeffery Dailey with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says they are aware of the issue, but technically drivers are not supposed to be merging into the express lane from that location, hence why there’s no toll pricing sign. Design guidelines are 1,000 feet per lane change. So, roughly 4,000 feet to cross four lanes of traffic to reach the Express Lane.

“It’s at a bare bones minimum as far as what that distance is for people to make those three lanes over to merge,” explains Dailey. “That’s one of the reasons why we didn’t anticipate or plan for the Far West ramp to be able to access to 2222, people can but it’s at the minimal design criteria right now. We didn’t want to encourage drivers from the Far West southbound ramp to cross three lanes of traffic to enter into the express lane.”

Think of merging into the southbound express lanes from the Far West Boulvard on-ramp during peak traffic like the vehicle version of Frogger, quickly weaving through three lanes of high speed traffic to merge into the toll lane.

Not only is it a dangerous dash across traffic, but Dailey says there are also technical challenges associated with having a second variable pricing sign at a different location and ensuring drivers are charged the correct price. It could also confuse drivers if the sign had a different price than the other sign due to timing differences.

There are currently no plans to add signs prohibiting drivers from accessing the express lane from the Far West on-ramp, because it is not a prohibited movement, just one that the CTRMA doesn’t want to promote by adding pricing signs.

Dailey says the CTRMA team is continually evaluating MoPac for trouble spots. “We’re going to look at a whole different set of options, including signage or communication campaigns. That’s something we’re going to be evaluating over the next few months.”

Drivers who commute on Far West Boulevard do have the option of driving a mile north to the Spicewood Springs Road/Anderson Lane turn around and safely merge onto southbound MoPac, which would also allow enough space to merge into the express lane — plus see toll pricing.

But the trade-off isn’t worth it for Miks. “That would put significant time on my time home. I think that’s a cumbersome way to get onto the toll way.”

She continued, “It is tricky to get over there, you really have to pay attention. Sometime you don’t make it. It’s not the safest entrance, but if it’s there to be used, there needs to be someway for someone to know how much it’s going to cost.”