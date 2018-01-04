Suspect pulled out gun during Central Austin bank robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police released photos Thursday of a man wanted for robbing a Central Austin bank.

At 3:56 p.m., a 911 call sent officers to the Comerica Bank at 1701 W. 35th St., a couple blocks east of MoPac Expressway.

Officers say a man in his 50s or 60s entered the bank, pulled out a weapon and demanded cash. He was able to leave the bank with the cash in hand, but police couldn’t say if he drove or walked away once outside.

The suspect is described as white, 5-foot-8, with a white beard — last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black beanie and faded blue jeans. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092.

An officer at the scene could not say if anyone was injured during the robbery.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and APD are investigating.