Several CapMetro bus routes affected by construction

AUSTIN (KXAN)– If you need to travel through downtown or on The Drag by public transportation over the next few days, schedule some extra time. Capital Metro warned passengers on Twitter that the UT West Mall Station will be closed from approximately 11:00 a.m. starting Thursday, Jan. 4, until Sunday, Jan. 7, due to construction on Guadalupe Street.

CapMetro bus riders who normally use the West Mall Station will need to use bus stops at Guadalupe & 21st Streets. Several routes are affected: 1, 3, 5, 19, 481, 801, 803, 980, 981, 982, 983, 987 and 990.