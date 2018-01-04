Several CapMetro bus routes affected by construction

By Published:
A CapMetro bus approaches a bus stop in South Central Austin. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
A CapMetro bus approaches a bus stop in South Central Austin. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN)– If you need to travel through downtown or on The Drag by public transportation over the next few days, schedule some extra time. Capital Metro warned passengers on Twitter that the UT West Mall Station will be closed from approximately 11:00 a.m. starting Thursday, Jan. 4, until Sunday, Jan. 7, due to construction on Guadalupe Street.

CapMetro bus riders who normally use the West Mall Station will need to use bus stops at Guadalupe & 21st Streets. Several routes are  affected: 1, 3, 5, 19, 481, 801, 803, 980, 981, 982, 983, 987 and 990.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s