Sears at Tech Ridge closing in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Sears Grand store in north Austin is one of 34 stores being shuttered across the country as part of the company’s “strategic assessment.”

Sears Holdings said the stores its closing are some of its unprofitable locations. The company is also closing 64 of its Kmart stores.

All of the stores will close between early March and early April of this year. The company says eligible associates that are impacted by the closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other nearby stores.

Customers in the market for a deal should head to the Austin store starting in mid-January — which is when liquidation sales will begin.

The auto center at the Austin Tech Ridge location will close in late January, prior to the store’s actual closing.

The same Tech Ridge Shopping Center lost the Target at the end of 2015. However, AMC theater announced last summer it was planning to open a new theater in the same space as the Sears.

The full list of stores closing can be found here.