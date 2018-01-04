Run for the Flag Veterans Day Race & Fundraiser

Presented by Direct Orthopedic Care & Texas Active/Team RadioActive, The Run for the Flag Veterans Day Race sprouted from conversations with Dr. Merritt Pember (Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) surgeon and Veteran US Army Major (Operation Iraqi Freedom) regarding Veterans Day Celebrations in/around Austin. In discussions with his wife, Kim, and other members of the DOC team, it became apparent that DOC owed a lot to Veterans. In fact, besides Dr. Pember, it was discovered that 4 of Direct Orthopedic Care’s orthopedic specialists in the Austin-area were Veterans, themselves.

As the discussion progressed, it was agreed upon that one of the best ways to honor Veterans was to create a fundraiser for Folds of Honor. Folds of honor has a singular, noble, mission: To provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. With the Austin-area, being such an active community, it seemed only natural to create an event that combined both Texas-style patriotism along with a healthy pursuit of physical determination and accomplishment. Thus, the Run for the Flag Veterans Day Race was born!

Direct Orthopedic Care is an immediate access orthopedic clinic that allows patients immediate access to orthopedic specialists without an appointment, bypassing the expensive ER costs and delays in care. Direct Orthopedic Care is open 7 days a week in Austin & Round Rock. For more details about the Run for the Flag Veterans Day Race, go to RunfortheFlag.org.

