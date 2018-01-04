Oregonians come to terms with pumping their own gas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new law means people in some counties will have to learn how to do something many Oregonians might not even know how to do.

In counties with fewer than 40,000 residents, residents will now be pumping their own gas.

The change in a long-held way of life for Oregonians resulted in a viral freak out on a Facebook post from CBS affiliate KTVL in Medford subsequent online mocking from well beyond the state.

One woman wrote “I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I’m 62, native Oregonian.”

Self-service gas is a way of life for people in 48 other states. Only New Jersey and Oregon have required attendants.

“I grew up, born and raised in Washington, and I think it’s silly that we can’t pump our gas, or couldn’t before,” Andrew Hoggate of Lyle, Washington said. “But it does provide a lot of jobs.”

The law applies to most of eastern Oregon and many western counties including Clatsop, Tillamook and Curry. Folks in Hood River didn’t seem too intimidated by the change.

“I think it’ll be a bit of a struggle for a while,” Hood River gas station attendant Dakota Browning told KOIN 6 News. “I think Oregonians are just going to have to get used to it eventually.”

At her station, an attendant will still be around to help those who may not know the way.

“I just [have] to learn how to because I’ve never done it before,” Shaylynn Hase of Hood River said. “I’m going to ask the worker to help me.”

Self-service will also be allowed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

I think if I’m in a hurry, I’ll probably just do it myself,” Jamarah Wilson of Hood River said. “The screen makes it pretty easy. Just follow those directions and I think it’ll be OK.”

For those still worried about how to do it, Lifehacker posted this helpful article to walk you through it.

“Ya know, at my age, I have pumped a lot of gas before,” Karen Andazola said. “It’s pretty darn easy. I’ll do it again. No one is going to die. It’s all good.”