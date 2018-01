KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road in Kyle, police say.

The crash happened just south of Kyle Parkway and the southbound frontage lanes are blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of the one-vehicle crash.

The Kyle Fire Department tweeted an alert to drivers at 9:06 p.m. Thursday.

KXAN is at the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.