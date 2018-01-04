Man seriously wounded in stabbing in front of downtown homeless shelter

By Published:
FILE: Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) sign on Aug. 15, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
FILE: Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) sign on Aug. 15, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed another man in front of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless Thursday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to 500 E. 7th St. in downtown Austin at 6:49 p.m. They took a man in his 50s to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries from a reported stab wound.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Austin police said they could not provide any additional information on the suspect.

