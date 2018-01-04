Flames rip through roof of north Austin apartment complex

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters were called to a 2-alarm apartment fire at 8800 N. Interstate 35, just south of Rundberg Lane, at 3:22 p.m. Thursday.

A TxDOT camera shows a large presence of firefighters next to the three-story Avesta Solano apartment complex, with flames initially shooting through the roof. As of 4 p.m., the fire was under control and crews have since put out the fire in the attic.

The southbound I-35 frontage road is down to one lane due to the emergency response. Central Texas Red Cross volunteers are on their way to the complex to help any displaced residents.

The same apartment complex caught on fire on April 17, 2017, displacing 10 people from their homes.

We’ll update this story as additional information becomes available and have a LIVE report from the scene at 5 p.m. 

