Kevin Durant donates $3M to University of Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NBA all-star Kevin Durant is giving back to his former university — to the tune of $3 million. It’s the largest outright gift from a former Texas Basketball student-athlete, according to the University of Texas at Austin.

Most of the donation from the former Longhorn — $2.5 million — will go toward Texas Basketball, while the rest will go to the Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation, which works to cultivate character development and leadership skills of high school and college athletes and coaches.

“My time as a Longhorn helped build the foundation for who I am today as a player and a person, and the UT team will always be my family,” said Durant, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California. “It’s important to me to continue to give back to The University and ensure that future student-athletes have all the opportunities they need to succeed.”

The money has already been put to use improving the facility, including renovating both the men’s and women’s locker rooms, resurfacing the basketball practice courts, improving audio and adding office space.

The university says it will rename the main entrance to Denton A. Cooley Pavilion to “The Kevin Durant Texas Basketball Center” and name the men’s basketball facilities “The Kevin Durant Basketball Facility for Men” in his honor. Men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart said Durant has a very strong connection with the university.

“Each time I’ve had the opportunity to visit with Kevin, I’ve been impressed with his genuine appreciation for his time, growth and development at Texas,” Smart said. “This gift means a great deal to our entire University, but it’s more of a reflection of how meaningful the relationships that Kevin built while at Texas remain true to this day.”