Celebratory NYE gunfire goes through window, hits sleeping Bastrop County man

MCDADE, Texas (KXAN) — Longtime Bastrop County resident Roger Jeansonne says he knows New Year’s Eve can be a dangerous night, with fireworks in the air and drunk drivers on the road.

That’s why he says he and his wife stayed home this year in McDade — a town on US 290, about 15 miles northeast of the city of Bastrop — and went to bed early.

That decision almost cost him his life. “The bullets came through the window here,” Jeansonne said, pointing to where stray bullets came into his room and struck his back, just as he laid down for bed. “Next thing I remember is screaming in pain, ‘Damn it, I just got shot twice!'”

One bullet blew a hole in the top of his hip, Jeansonne said, the other shattered some bone. He says if he hadn’t been laying down with his back to the window, it could have killed him — or worse, hit his wife. “Could’ve been both of us, very easily, especially with that other bullet they’re digging out of the tree.”

Investigators found multiple rounds were shot in the front of Jeansonne’s house — likely as celebratory gunfire.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said, “On New Year’s Eve, for whatever reason, people are possessed with the fact that they’ve got to shoot their guns.”

The sheriff said this is a jail-able offense and detectives say they have enough leads that they will find out who fired the weapon.

While Jeansonne — who is out of the hospital — said he can live with his injuries, there’s something scary that remains: “Going to bed every night worrying about, ‘Is somebody going to shoot my wife?'”

He hopes his story will curb similar celebratory gunfire in the future. “Don’t be an idiot,” he advised. “If you’re gonna shoot guns, learn how to shoot them, learn when and where to shoot them, please don’t drink and shoot guns and set them off for fireworks. Think of somebody else around you and their family that you may take.”

Jeansonne has some nerve damage, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Bastrop County sheriff says depending on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, whoever fired the shots that went into the window could be facing a felony charge, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.