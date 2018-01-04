Austin City Council has power to assist with cost of failed police negotiations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a failed contract negotiation, Austin police officers now are getting paid based on Texas civil service law. That could drastically impact the city budget in 2018 after the Austin City Council already decided what it was going to pay for.

The Austin Police Department is funded through the city’s general revenue fund. If there are savings, they will go into the general revenue fund. If that money is not spent by Sept. 30, they go into the city’s budget stabilization reserve fund. City council can make one time payments from the city’s reserve fund.

If the police budget goes over budget because of the changes, the council will have less money to spend on other services.

Right now, city staff is still projecting what the financial fall out will be. There are several factors that could impact the budget.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Phil Prazan looks at what factors could impact the city’s bottom line when it comes to funding the police department.