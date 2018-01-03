Veterinary hospital group moving in to Seaholm Power Plant

Seaholm Power Plant (Courtesy Pathway)
Seaholm Power Plant (Courtesy Pathway)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Seaholm Power Plant in downtown Austin will soon have a new tenant: a veterinary hospital group.

Pathway is relocating its support team headquarters to the 15,500 square foot office space at 800 West Cesar Chavez St. The space is more than four times the size of the company’s previous office in Hyde Park, according to co-founder Shawn McVey.

The Pathway offices at the Seaholm Power Plant (Courtesy Pathway)
The Pathway offices at the Seaholm Power Plant (Courtesy Pathway)

The Seaholm Power Plant functioned as a power station until 1989, then opened as a retail and office space in 2015. That year, athenahealth moved into part of the space, and construction began on Seaholm Residences high rise. Currently, there are also two restaurants, a Trader Joe’s and offices in the area.

“We thought it was the perfect mix of old and new,” McVey said. “The new building truly embodies the spirit of what Pathway is, which began as a traditional model of hospital management, but has turned into something that’s new, disruptive and exciting.”

Pathway was founded in 2003 and since then grew from a single veterinary practice to more than 125 locations in 26 states, adding hundreds of employees along the way. It expects to add more than 45 employees to its support team with the move.

About half of its team is in the space already, with the rest moving over once renovations to offices and collaboration spaces are complete in early 2018.

“Pathway prides itself on being like Austin,” McVey said. “We reward innovation and imagination. We love quirky.”

Seaholm Power Plant rendering (Courtesy Casey Dunn)
Seaholm Power Plant rendering (Courtesy Casey Dunn)

