Two big lottery jackpots up for grabs this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of the country’s biggest lottery games have jackpots more than $400 million this week.

With no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, Friday’s jackpot of $418 million will be the fourth largest in the history of the lottery game.

It’s the first time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million since the summer of 2016, when a $536 million prize was won by a person in Indiana.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42 million on Oct. 13, 2017.

The Powerball is also up to $460 million after no one had a matching ticket on Saturday, Dec. 30. The Powerball drawing is at 10 p.m. CST. This would be the 12th largest jackpot in U.S. history and the 9th largest Powerball.