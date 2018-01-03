Two big lottery jackpots up for grabs this week

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of the country’s biggest lottery games have jackpots more than $400 million this week.

With no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, Friday’s jackpot of $418 million will be the fourth largest in the history of the lottery game.

It’s the first time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million since the summer of 2016, when a $536 million prize was won by a person in Indiana.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42 million on Oct. 13, 2017.

The Powerball is also up to $460 million after no one had a matching ticket on Saturday, Dec. 30. The Powerball drawing is at 10 p.m. CST. This would be the 12th largest jackpot in U.S. history and the 9th largest Powerball.

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s