Texas health plans now must cover 3-D mammograms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Texas law that went into effect this week requires health insurance companies to cover 3-D mammograms for women during cancer screenings.

Many health professionals say 3-D mammograms are more precise than traditional mammograms because doctors can look through each layer of tissue digitally, instead of only pictures. It could reduce the rate of false positives and allow for doctors to detect smaller groupings of cancer cells. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to fight and has a drastic impact on whether a woman lives or dies.

Texas lawmakers passed the law in 2017. During the legislative session, the Texas Association of Business registered against the bill in the committee process. In June, Jeff Moseley, CEO of TAB, sent a letter to state leaders stating the agency was against House Bill 1036 because “the cost of health insurance coverage is a primary concern for the members of TAB, we oppose all new health benefit mandates.”

Moseley goes on to say new mandates increases the costs for businesses and employers.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan has more on how this mandate impacts insurance companies at 6 p.m.