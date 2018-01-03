Teams rescuing cold-stunned turtles along South Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Nearly four dozen sea turtles stunned by the severe cold wave have been rescued from offshore waters along the South Texas coast.

National Park Service spokeswoman Donna Shaver says the cold-stunned turtles in shallow water become incapacitated and float to the surface. If not rescued, their lives can be in danger from predators and boats.

She tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that more than 40 turtles had been recovered by Tuesday afternoon by people in boats and walking the shoreline.

The park service has been joined in the effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a team from Sea World in San Antonio, the Texas State Aquarium and other organizations.

Once the rescued turtles are rehabilitated, they’ll be released in waters that are deeper and warmer.

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com