Plane bound for Georgetown last seen on radar over Gulf of Mexico

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A plane that took off from Oklahoma City heading to Georgetown was last seen on radar over the Gulf of Mexico.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the Cirrus S22T left Wiley Post Airport Wednesday afternoon. The pilot had filed a flight plan to Georgetown, but instead of landing, continued on the same course and was unresponsive to air traffic control instructions.

The aircraft was last seen on radar at 15,000 feet heading into the Gulf of Mexico, the FAA said. The NBC News affiliate in Tulsa reports the single-engine, 5-seater plane took off from Oklahoma City at 2:19 p.m.

The affiliate reports the Coast Guard sent an aircraft to search 150 nautical miles off the coast, due south of Freeport, for the unresponsive plane, registered to Abide Aviation LLC out of Edmond, Oklahoma.