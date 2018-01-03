Plane bound for Georgetown last seen on radar over Gulf of Mexico

By Published:
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter performs a fly over at Robertson Stadium on July 10, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter performs a fly over at Robertson Stadium on July 10, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A plane that took off from Oklahoma City heading to Georgetown was last seen on radar over the Gulf of Mexico.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the Cirrus S22T left Wiley Post Airport Wednesday afternoon. The pilot had filed a flight plan to Georgetown, but instead of landing, continued on the same course and was unresponsive to air traffic control instructions.

The aircraft was last seen on radar at 15,000 feet heading into the Gulf of Mexico, the FAA said. The NBC News affiliate in Tulsa reports the single-engine, 5-seater plane took off from Oklahoma City at 2:19 p.m.

The affiliate reports the Coast Guard sent an aircraft to search 150 nautical miles off the coast, due south of Freeport, for the unresponsive plane, registered to Abide Aviation LLC out of Edmond, Oklahoma.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s