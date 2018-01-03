Man’s body found in frozen pond in Oklahoma

Associated Press Published:
The body of Colton Pennington was found in a frozen pond near Ada. (KTEN)
ADA, Okla. (AP/KTEN) — An Oklahoma sheriff says the body of a 20-year-old man who was last seen at a New Year’s Eve party was found in a frozen pond near Ada.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian tells KTEN a search party found Colton Pennington’s body Monday evening. A member of the party saw barefoot tracks on the ice, leading to a hole.

Christian suggested Pennington had hypothermia, though the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. An oilfield worker had found the man’s clothing and cellphone adjacent to the pond.

“I don’t know whether he was just walking, you know, with certainly no light,” the sheriff said. “Whether he just walked out on the ice not knowing he was walking out there, or he walked out there as a part of the hypothermia to also get cool.”

Temperatures in Oklahoma had been below freezing for days.

The sheriff said foul play is not suspected.

