Man who played piano in Harvey floodwaters receives a new one

Related Coverage VIDEO: Texas pastor plays piano inside his flooded home

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — It’s an indelible image of Hurricane Harvey: a man sitting in a few feet of floodwater in his home, playing a piano. That moment struck a chord with singer Vanessa Carlton, who made sure the man received a replacement piano last week.

PastorAric Harding is the man from the video that captured Carlton’s attention. She contacted people at Yamaha, who called Harding and told him that they would give him a piano once he found a place to call home.

The new piano arrived Friday — and Harding immediately began to play the same song he played so many months ago on a very different piano.