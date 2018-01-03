Lifelong love of learning: 80-year-old graduates with Classics degree from UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of this December, 80-year-old Terry Orr of Austin can now say he proudly holds a Bachelors of Arts in Classical Archaeology from the University of Texas at Austin. For the first chapter of his life, he used his bachelors and master’s in engineering from Texas A&M to allow him to earn money. But he went back to school in pursuit of a liberal arts education and for the love of learning.

Inspired in part by his wife who went back to school in the middle of her life, Orr pursued archaeology and classics at UT. He also wanted to learn Latin.

Orr said he wasn’t going into the degree program to “tread water,” his goal was to graduate. Along the way, he worked as a teaching assistant on campus.

Orr worked active duty as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and a captain in the Army Reserves. He also ran an offshore equipment business in the Middle East. Orr’s interests vary widely, he served as mayor of Bastrop and also has received his black belt. It was at age 76 in his third term as mayor that he decided to go back to school.

