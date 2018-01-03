Lifelong love of learning: 80-year-old graduates with Classics degree from UT

By Published:
Photo of Terry Orr, UT Austin College of Liberal Arts.
Photo of Terry Orr, UT Austin College of Liberal Arts. https://lifeandletters.la.utexas.edu/2017/12/life-is-learning-learning-is-living/

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of this December, 80-year-old Terry Orr of Austin can now say he proudly holds a Bachelors of Arts in Classical Archaeology from the University of Texas at Austin. For the first chapter of his life, he used his bachelors and master’s in engineering from Texas A&M to allow him to earn money. But he went back to school in pursuit of a liberal arts education and for the love of learning.

Inspired in part by his wife who went back to school in the middle of her life, Orr pursued archaeology and classics at UT. He also wanted to learn Latin.

Orr said he wasn’t going into the degree program to “tread water,” his goal was to graduate. Along the way, he worked as a teaching assistant on campus.

Orr worked active duty as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and a captain in the Army Reserves. He also ran an offshore equipment business in the Middle East. Orr’s interests vary widely, he served as mayor of Bastrop and also has received his black belt. It was at age 76 in his third term as mayor that he decided to go back to school.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Alyssa Goard introduces you to Orr and shows you what he plans to do with this degree. 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s