How to kick start your retirement plan in 2018

With 2017 in the books it’s time to consider the future. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein walks you through three things you can do to kickstart your retirement plan in 2018.

The stock market had a great run in 2017 and hopefully, we’ll see it continue into 2018. If you’re looking for better returns, an easy way to see if you can get a better return, see what fees you’re paying on your investments. Pay yourself first. You’re going to do this systematically by a 401k at work or an outside IRA, set it up so it comes right out of your check each month. If you don’t see it, you won’t spend it. Watch this week’s episode above to see how much you should have saved at this point in your life. Sit down with a fiduciary adviser, start planning and follow the plan.

Get your hands on a retirement planning checklist. The free, 22-page guide, is free by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com

