Central Texas blood supply at ‘dangerously low level’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A critical shortage of blood, particularly O negative and O positive, is currently affecting We Are Blood, formerly known as the Blood Center of Central Texas.

The agency says donations during the holiday season were lower than the need for blood in the area, bringing the community’s supply to a dangerously low level.

Any Central Texan with O negative or O positive blood is asked to donate in the coming days to help bring the supply back to a safe level.

Visit WeAreBlood.org to make an appointment, find a donation center or host a blood drive.