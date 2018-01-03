Brush fire south of Taylor burns 5 acres

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters from several agencies are working to keep a brush fire from spreading in an area just south of Taylor.

The fire started around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday along County Road 483 just east of State Highway 95. As of 4 p.m. the fire had burned around 5 acres.

Williamson County authorities say no structures are threatened at this time. A total of six fire agencies are working to contain the fire. STAR Flight is also helping with water drops.

For a current list of counties under a burn ban, click here.