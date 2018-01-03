Austin firefighters rescue dog who ran down drain pipe

Probationary AFD firefighter Eric Barras rescued a dog from a drain pipe Jan. 2, 2018 (AFD Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not only do they fight fires, but they rescue dogs from drainage pipes. Members of the Austin Fire Department responded to a pup in need Tuesday in north Austin.

Firefighters were returning from battling a fire on the 12000 block of Tomanet Trail caused by an electrical short in the attic when they were routed to a situation where a Shih Tzu was trapped in a retention assembly near Harris Ridge Boulevard and E. Howard Lane.

“Unfortunately rather than greeting them with open paws the recalcitrant Shih Tzu scampered 30 feet into a drainage pipe,” the Austin Fire Department tweeted.

Probationary firefighter Eric Barras crawled into the pipe with a flashlight and leash, and brought out the jacket-clad dog.

“Well, that’s what rookies are for,” AFD tweeted. Others reacting on Twitter dubbed Barras the “#RookieDogWhisperer.”

A woman who had posted about the dog on Austin Lost and Found Pets said she took the dog to the vet but it had no microchip. It spent the night with her and she added another post to the page searching for its owner.

 

 

