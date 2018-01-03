Amber Alert discontinued in Texas for two girls abducted from Round Rock

By Published: Updated:
DPS issued an Amber Alert Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, for two girls missing from Round Rock. (Photos: Texas Department of Public Safety)
DPS issued an Amber Alert Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, for two girls missing from Round Rock. (Photos: Texas Department of Public Safety)

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The Amber Alert for two Round Rock girls who disappeared after their mother died was discontinued in Texas Wednesday. Officials believe they and the man they are believed to be with, Terry Miles, are no longer in the state. The Amber Alert is still active in other states.

Police say Miles, 44, is a person of interest in the death investigation of Tonya Bates, and may have abducted her daughters, 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lili Griffith.

The Round Rock Police Department is following up on leads and says investigators have evidence they might be elsewhere outside of Texas. However, it would not elaborate about where they could be or what evidence they had. Initially, they believed Miles and the girls may have been headed toward Louisiana, but later said they could be in New Mexico or Colorado.

IN-DEPTH COVERAGE
What we know about Terry Miles and his history of domestic violence
Timeline of the girls’ disappearance and Bates’ death

Below are descriptions of the three:

Lili Griffith, 14

  • White
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5 feet tall
  • 100 pounds
  • Has a stud on the right side of her nose and braces

Lulu Bandera-Margret, 7

  • White
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 4-foot-5-inches tall
  • 75 pounds
  • Curly hair with blond on top

Terry Miles, 44

  • White
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • 6-feet-2-inches tall
  • 200 pounds
  • Wears glasses and may have a beard

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s