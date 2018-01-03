AISD: 90 schools have submitted work orders for heating issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Austin ISD’s Reagan High School arrived back from winter break to cold classrooms — and KXAN learned they’re not the only ones.

AISD says it has received heat-related work orders from 90 of its 130 schools. It’s important to note that heating may not be out at entire schools. Work orders may be submitted for just a particular wing or one classroom. But, at this time, the specifics have not been released.

After KXAN brought several complaints about the situation at Reagan High School to AISD, the school district released the following statement on Wednesday:

“AISD maintenance staff began preparing the building before the new year, however, the prolonged below freezing temperatures have impacted heating systems at many of our schools. All technicians and contractors have been deployed to the field and all issues will be addressed as soon as possible. As always, the safety of our students is our top priority and our administrators will continue to monitor the progress.

Campus administrators submit work orders to the district maintenance department in order to deploy a team of staff and contractors to remedy any issues.

AISD maintenance staff started running heating systems throughout the weekend and worked through New Year’s Day to get facilities ready for the first day of school. However, prolonged below freezing temperatures added stress to heating systems, in particular, the boilers, that have caused issues at campuses.

Please keep in mind at some campuses it may be one room or portable affected by heating issues.”

Tonight on the CW at 9 and KXAN at 10, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern talks with students about coping in cold classrooms and how AISD plans to address issues in the coming days.