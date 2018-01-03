Abducted Round Rock girls found safe in Colorado; suspect in custody

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two Round Rock girls abducted from Round Rock have been found safe in Colorado, according to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

The man accused of taking the girls, 44-year-old Terry Miles, is in custody.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Banks said the tips they have received took his officers and federal agents to Trinidad, Colorado, a town just north of the New Mexico border.

Video from an unnamed local business on Dec. 30 captured Miles, but the video did not show him with the two girls, 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lili Griffith.

The day before Miles was caught on camera, the girls’ mother, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead inside her home in Round Rock, in what is being investigated as a homicide. Miles is a person of interest in the homicide, police said.

Authorities have not released how she died, but a law enforcement agency in Louisiana told KXAN she was beaten to death, similar to another case Miles was connected to in that state.

Chief Banks, who is expected to speak at 9:45 p.m., wrote in a tweet at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday: “CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!!!”

This is a developing story. We will have updates on this story on KXAN News at 10 p.m.

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018