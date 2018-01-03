3 suspects arrested in connection with ATM thefts, robberies across Texas

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three suspects who police say have committed ATM thefts and robberies across the state were arrested in the Austin-area Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Austin police along wither several other agencies arrested two people in Cedar Park. A third person was arrested as he was driving along US 183 in Austin.

Sgt. Sheldon Askew with the Austin Police Department says the three suspects “engaged in ATM thefts and robberies throughout the state.” However, Askew would not elaborate on how many cases the suspects could be linked to.

“There have been a couple of incidents where people have been victimized while using or working at ATMs,” explains Askew.

One suspect is 17 years old and the other two are in their 20s, police say.

The Houston Police Department says this arrest is not related to the spree of ATMs stolen from Marriott hotels across its city.

